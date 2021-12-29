16th Karachi International Book Fair begins tomorrow

Organisers are expecting that 400,000 visitors would participate in the event.

Publishers and Booksellers Association Pakistan Chairman Aziz Khalid has said over 330 stalls will be put up at the five-day 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) starting at the Expo Centre on December 30.

According to the managing committee, 136 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will take part in the KIBF. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the book fair.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Khalik said it was expected that 400,000 visitors would participate in the event.

“The KIBF brings together publishing and distribution houses, domestic and international publishers, booksellers, librarians and institutional customers onto a single platform. The publishers from Iran, India, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, the UAE and other countries will be attending the event,” he said, adding the KIBF had become a remarkable literary event with educated and motivated visitors from all walks of life.

Khalid said the latest edition would be remarkable and distinctive, as efforts were being made to establish effective working relationships with key international book fairs, leading towards an exchange of professional expertise for highlighting the importance of book fairs at national and international levels. "Fairs are not only book exhibits anymore; international book fairs are very important forums not only for publishers but also for the government agencies, missions as an effective tool for diplomacy,” he elaborated.

“Also underlined is the commitment to the propagation of knowledge by highlighting the values of humanism and ethics that promote tolerance, discussions and openness to others in a civilised society.”

The KIBF aims to motivate the nation's youth, including students, to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically and culturally flourishing future.

The event will be visited by book lovers, students from all groups and ages, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians and other members of the public. Book launch and book release ceremonies will also be held for notable writers during the fair, which will also feature drawing, recitation, speech and quiz contests for kids.

KIBF convener Waqar Mateen Khan expressed his gratitude to the publishers and booksellers for their participation. He hoped that this year a record breaking number of visitors would participate in the event. The book fair will run from 10am to 9pm from December 30, 2021, till January 3, 2022.