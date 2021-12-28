Mepco disconnects 19 tubewell connections

MULTAN: Teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) rural sub-division Lodhran Monday disconnected connections of 19 agricultural tubewells over non-payment of Rs 8.5 million bills amount. The Mepco teams also removed transformers of the tubewells,

Teams led by MEPCO rural sub-division Lodhran SDO Qaiser Izhar conducted operations in various areas. On the occasion, the SDO said notices were issued to non-paying agricultural consumers and later the authorities decided to cut their power connections.

In Rahimyar Khan Mianwalin Qureshian subdivision some irritated consumers attempted to set a government vehicle on fire and smashed window panes of the vehicle and attempted to kidnap the SDO.

Reportedly, Mianwali SDO Hafiz Ali Hassan checked the meter of Muhammad Madani Khokhar advocate in Sardargarh Basti Khokhar. Advocate Khokhar and his accomplices rushed to the spot and allegedly attacked the Mepco team. On the report of the SDO Raknpur police registered a case against the accused.