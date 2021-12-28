Queen’s Baton handed to Pakistan sports stars

KARACHI: British Deputy High Commissioner Martin Dawson on Monday handed over the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton to the president of the Commonwealth Games Association Pakistan Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan here at the British deputy high commission.

Fatima Lakhani, vice-president CGA Pakistan and chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Queen’s Baton Relay, briefed the audience about the event. Dawson thanked Arif Hasan and his team and appreciated CGA Pakistan’s efforts to organise various events for sharing the message of peace and friendship through the Queen’s Baton in Pakistan.

He said that the Deputy High Commission of the UK is very pleased that the Baton arrived in Pakistan and Karachi will host the events. He said that Karachi is his second home in Pakistan. He said that his best wishes are with the Pakistani athletes who will surely perform well in the Games.

Arif thanked Dawson for arranging a fine ceremony. “Despite the rainy weather, holding the welcome ceremony in a befitting manner is commendable,” Arif said. He hoped that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games would be a successful event despite Covid-19 issues. The Baton was handed over to squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey Olympian Hassan Sardar, Rasheed-ul-Hassan, Kulsoom Hazara, Mehrullah, Arshad Hussain and other dignitaries who displayed the Baton to the audience. On Tuesday (today) the baton will be taken to Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University and Mazar-e-Quaid. The baton will remain in Karachi until Wednesday.