Country celebrates 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

ISLAMABAD: The nation will celebrate the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday with a renewed pledge to follow his vision and work hard for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi.A public holiday will be observed across the country on the day, and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi while a change of guards ceremony will also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

To mark the day, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize various cultural events in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A painting exhibition, tableau, and speech competition would be organized, aimed to educate youth about Quaid’s vision and his ideology of Pakistan.

Special events would be arranged to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly on rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the upholding of democracy.

An official of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), while talking to APP, said that a “Quaid-e-Azam National Seminar” was to be arranged to highlight Quaid’s efforts for supremacy of the law. Eminent scholar Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla was to preside over the seminar.

Prof Dr. Fakharul Islam and Prof Dr. Shujah Ahmed will be chief guests on the occasion. Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) has also arranged week-long programs to mark the day.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday paid tribute to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who gave Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent a separate homeland, on his birth anniversary, being observed on Saturday.

“Quaid-e-Azam was a great personality of the century, and the Kashmir and Kashmiris salute him for the services he rendered for Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent ,” APHC leader Zahid Safi said while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said Quaid-e-Azam always believed in practical work and took necessary measures for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian yoke.The APHC leader said Jinnah had a special love and affection for the people of Kashmir that was evident from the fact that he had appointed his private secretary K H Khurshid as an advisor on Kashmir.

He said the great Quaid was equally worried about the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as he was for the creation and stability of Pakistan. Knowing very well the Hindu mindset, Safi said Jinnah had summoned Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah in Delhi and advised him not to trust India, which went in vain.

Before the partition of the Indian Subcontinent, Safi said Jinnah made sincere efforts to unite the Kashmiri leadership at a single platform, which were sabotaged by Sheikh Abdullah, who was under the influence of the Indian Congress.

“Today, the heirs of those Kashmiri politicians who did not listen to the advice of Quaid-e-Azam at that time and remained under influence of India regret over the wrong decisions taken by their forefathers,” he said, highlighting the plight of Kashmir people in IIOJ&K. Innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir are facing the worst-ever human rights violations after India’s illegal revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, another senior APHC leader Syed Mushtaq Gilani told APP that the people of Kashmir always celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the same zeal and fervour as was witnessed in Pakistan. He said it was unfortunate that India forcibly occupied Kashmir after 1947, under a conspiracy with the then British rulers, and stopped its accession with Pakistan, despite having a majority population of Muslims.

Gilani said some world powers never wanted to see Pakistan getting strength even after its coming into existence under the partition formula of the Indian Subcontinent in 1947. “Although Quaid-e-Azam (RA) could not succeed in making IIOJK part of Pakistan in his life, but he highlighted the importance of Kashmir, declaring it the jugular vein of Pakistan,” he said, underlining the need for completing the mission of Jinnah to bring the body [Pakistan] and jugular vein [Kashmir] at one place.

He said Quaid had the strong conviction that sooner or later the brave people of Kashmir would get freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the day will come when we [Kashmiris] will free Pakistan’s jugular vein from India’s clutches.Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only adhere to his principles but also to work sincerely for the glory of Pakistan. Even today, for the real development and prosperity of the country and the nation, it is very important for us to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline, he said.

In his message on the occasion of birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the today was very important day in the history of Subcontinent because it was the birthday of this great personality, who his unparalleled insight, intelligence and leadership abilities liberated the nation from slavery and achieved a free and independent state in the form of Pakistan.

The Governor of Balochistan said that let us pledge today that we would take full part in the construction and development of our country in accordance with the principles laid down by our leader.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid glowing tributes to the dynamic leadership and untiring struggle of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the oppressed Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In a message issued here on the birthday anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said that they can accomplish the dream of progress and development through adopting his three principles Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The chief minister said that the PTI is making efforts to turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state as per the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that all sections of the society should have to play their due role for taking Pakistan forward as per vision of the founders of the nation.

He said that Pakistan has came into being after untiring struggle and matchless sacrifices rendered by Muslim leaders under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the salvation and security of Pakistan is their top and first priority.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister said that the anti-Muslim and aggressive attitude of the neighbouring India has proved that the establishment of a separate state for Muslims was a must and correct decision.

The creation of Pakistan for the Muslims of the Subcontinent was the only and timely solution to the problems of Muslims.He said that the enemy should not be the victim of misconception as Pakistan has now become impregnable, saying that Pak Army and nation have neither hesitated from rendering any kind of sacrifice in the past nor will make any compromise on the security of Pakistan in future too.

The chief minister said that stability, salvation and security of Pakistan are at the top of the priorities of the incumbent government.He reiterated the resolve of the present government for abolition of corruption and redressal of the problems resulting from the bad governance and vested interest based policies of the past rulers.

He said that developed Pakistan is their destination and will make no compromise in this regard.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said we could reach the destination of new Pakistan by following father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s unity, faith and discipline. In a message on the eve of birthday anniversary of the father of the nation, the governor said that the country could be pulled out of crises by pursing the leading principles of the Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the nation had to make collective effort to make the country same as per the vision of father of the nation. Imran Ismail said that the patriotism and selfless efforts for the development of the country were the best homage to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.