Forex reserves fall 1.6pc

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $395 million or 1.6 percent in the week ended December 17, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.633 billion, as compared with $25.027 billion in the previous week. The SBP reserves decreased by $415 million to $18.153 billion owing to external debt repayment, the central bank said in a statement. The reserves held by commercial banks fell to $6.479 billion from $6.459 billion.
