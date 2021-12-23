JUI-F wins another tehsil chairman seat in recount

LAKKI MARWAT: The opposition’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) won another tehsil chairman seat in Lakki Marwat in the recounting of votes official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that Maulana Anwar Badshah of JUIF was elected tehsil chairman of the Tribal Sub Division of Bettani with 1021 votes. Noor Gul of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended as a runner-up with 647 votes. Earlier, an independent candidate Ashfaq Khan Bettani was declared a winner with 1419 votes.