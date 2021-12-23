Islamabad protest on March 23: Fazl to attend PDM meeting in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would chair an important meeting of the PDM Sindh in Karachi tomorrow (Friday).

During his two-day visit, Rehman will also attend a PDM Sindh meeting at the Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan Chairman Shah Owais Noorani’s residence on Friday. The meeting comprising JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Soomro and other leaders of the opposition alliance’s component parties will discuss the strategy for the protest march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Meanwhile, JUI-F Sindh leader Qari Muhammad Usman said that the party's victory in the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has proved that the last elections were rigged. “The local government polls in KP proved to be a public referendum against the selected and incapable Imran Khan-led government,” said Usman, while talking to a select group of journalists in Karachi. He said that the ‘real change (Tabdeeli)’ has started from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ‘fake’ and ‘selected’ class was defeated in their homes constituencies.

Usman said the JUI-F has also started its preparation for the local government polls in Sindh. He said preparations are underway for the PDM’s Islamabad protest on March 23, which will send the current rulers packing.