PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in which Sadia Zahid received PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Shaista Arif in the subject of Biological Sciences, Maliha Ameen in the subject of Communication Studies, Sawaira Rashid in the subject of Political Science and Asma Ashraf in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of their theses.

winter break: Punjab University teaching departments, institutes, centres and constituent colleges / school will remain closed from Friday 24th December, 2021 to Friday 7th January, 2022 on account of Winter Recess. However, administrative staff will remain on duty as usual.

Convocation: The 23rd convocation of Govt Graduate College for Women Samanabad was held on Wednesday. DPI Colleges Dr Ashiq Hussain and Principal Prof Dr Halima Afridi distributed degrees and certificates including 111 Roll of Honour and eight medals among science and arts students of session 2016-20 during the. Dr Halima paid tribute to the central role of teachers and said that the said college has a prominent place in Punjab not only for its excellent academic results but also for its extra-curricular activities. She said that the college has 25 PhD and 53 M.Phil professors. Former principal of Samanabad College Dr Rukhsana Bhatta presented shields to the BBA/B.Com students.

Christmas: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said that Islam teaches us brotherhood, tolerance and respect for humanity. They added that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and opportunities for development. Similarly, complete freedom to live according to their religious beliefs while the Christian community's invaluable services in the field of development, prosperity, education and health are commendable. They expressed these views while addressing a Christmas ceremony organised by Pakistan Health Support Staff Association and Nursing Staff LGH/PINS where a 300-pound cake was also cut. A large number of doctors, nurses and employees were present on the occasion.