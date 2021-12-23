 
Thursday December 23, 2021
World

Sweden virus

By AFP
December 23, 2021

Stockholm: All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours, the government said on Wednesday as cases surged. The requirement will come into force on December 28 and will apply to all non-citizens and non-residents over the age of 12, including travellers from the EU and neighbouring Nordic countries.

