Sweden virus

Stockholm: All foreigners seeking to enter Sweden will have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours, the government said on Wednesday as cases surged. The requirement will come into force on December 28 and will apply to all non-citizens and non-residents over the age of 12, including travellers from the EU and neighbouring Nordic countries.
TRIPOLI: Authorities overseeing war-torn Libya’s first presidential election have confirmed that holding it on...
Umm Raghad’s children don’t have proper clothes or a furnace at home to stay warm during Syria’s bitter winter...
BRUSSELS: The EU announced on Wednesday it is launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday. The man crashed his car into a...
ATHENS: A massive search and rescue operation was underway off the Greek island of Folegandros on Wednesday, after a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The US national security adviser held talks Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,...
Comments