Wednesday December 22, 2021
Voters verification date extended by 10 days

December 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The ECP has extended date of door-to-door verification of voters for 10 days in connection with the revision of electoral rolls 22-2021. According to the ECP spokesperson, verification of voters has been extended till December 31, 2021 so that maximum number of people can register themselves as voters.

