Feat for ITU

LAHORE: Information Technology University (ITU) Lahore has become the first Pakistani University to be an associate partner of the European Union’s Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) in Cyber Security called CYBERUS!
According to a press release, for the first time under this programme, Pakistani professors from ITU will be involved in the planning, organisation and delivery of an Erasmus Mundus joint Master degree in Europe and will be sent to teach at the partner European Universities. ITU is first public-sector research-intensive university in Pakistan, which has earned global recognition for excellence in a short period of just 9 years since its inception.
