Wasa invited to attend international conference

LAHORE: To share its initiatives in water sector among South Asian countries, Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services has invited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to participate in an upcoming international conference.

A delegation of Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services visited Wasa head office here on Tuesday. The Japanese delegation included JICA technical advisors Toro Tomioka and Takiyo Yamaguchi. The meeting was chaired by Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz while DMD Operation M Ghofran, DMD Engineering M Manan, Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal, Deputy Director Fiza Anjum and other Wasa officials participated. The delegation appreciated Wasa Lahore's excellent performance in controlling urban flooding and other initiatives. JICA Japan delegation extended special invitation to MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz to attend 5th International Conference Executive Forum in 2022 in which the top performers in the water sector from all over Asia were invited to share their experiences.

MD Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the delegation about the underground water tank to be constructed in Lahore, recycling of ablution water and other projects. The steps taken by Wasa Lahore to save water were commendable, said Japanese delegation which also visited underground rainwater storage reservoirs, water filtration plants and Wasa training center. MD Wasa said that in the international conference, Wasa will present its dissertation on Lahore Water Conservation and other projects to the world.