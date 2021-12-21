Sherhshah explosion: Samples likely to be sent to forensic laboratory in Punjab

KARACHI: Police officials investigating the explosion in the SITE area, Karachi, are likely to send the samples collected from the explosion site to the Forensics Laboratory in Punjab to determine the actual cause of explosion.

Police investigators have initiated investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. According to investigations, SSP Abdullah Memon, the building’s structure collapsed following the explosion. Investigations are also underway to ascertain how actually the building was constructed on a nullah. The demolition work at the building was stopped on Monday after the police investigators asked the authorities to hold it until evidence was collected. Experts from the Bomb Disposal Squad and Crime Scene Unit are collecting samples from the collapsed building and the nullah and later the building will be demolished while the samples are likely to be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Five bank staffers and two customers were among the dead. As many as 17 people lost their lives and 11 others were wounded in a powerful explosion that apparently occurred due to accumulation of gases in the drain. A case against the building owners and those who constructed it atop the nullah has already been registered, while no arrest has so far been made.