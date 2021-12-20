Federal govt to soon complete work on Orangi, Korangi drains: Asad Umar

KARACHI: The federal government will soon complete maintenance and revamping work on Orangi and Korangi drains under the Karachi Transformation Plan to make city safe during flooding in the monsoon season.

It was stated by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar during the inauguration ceremony of Mehmoodabad Drain on Saturday. The federal minister affirmed that the government gave equal importance to all the federating units, adding that Karachi required a series of development projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan, worthy of being the largest city of the country.

Appreciating the FWO and NDMA, Asad Umar said the transformation and revamping of the Mehmoodabad drain became a challenge during Covid-19 pandemic. “But both the institutions executed the project efficiently,” said the minister. He also commended the role of Sindh government for removing encroachments on the Mehmoodabad drain.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that delay in the maintenance of drains, including Mehmoodabad, had caused draining of garbage into the sea.

He requested the residents of neighbouring areas of Mehmoodabad drain to avoid throwing solid waste into the drain to save the area from flooding during heavy rainfall.