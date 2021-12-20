Tight security on Christmas directed

LAHORE : Punjab Home Department has directed for tightening security of churches and Christian communities across Punjab including Lahore on Christmas.

The department has directed strict security arrangements be made for Christmas celebrations, churches, and Christmas markets. Additional personnel be deployed at churches and visitors be allowed to enter the church after a thorough search, the department directed. SP level officers should review security arrangements and increase patrols in the area adjacent to the churches.

IG: Inspector General Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed all RPOs and DPOs to formulate Christmas security plan under their supervision and ensure security of recreational places. He said security should be tightened at churches, minority places of worship, public places and other important places. He said search, sweep, and intelligence-based operations should be conducted on a daily basis in all districts. He said the system of checking passengers and vehicles at inter-provincial, inter-district check posts should be made more efficient.