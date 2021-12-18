Students, teachers pin hope on COAS

Rawalpindi: Students and teachers held a protest carrying placards and banners inscribed ‘the Chief of Army Staff should take up the issue of eviction of educational institutions from the cantonment areas.’ The protesters said, “COAS is the last ray of hope for resolving their problem and appealed him to play his role in this regard.”

All-Pakistan Private School Joint Action Committee (JAC) protests against Cantonment Board’s decision to close down private schools, says a press release.

The protest, led by Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, a member of the Joint Action Committee, was staged outside all the branches of Shining Star School in Allama Iqbal Colony.

JAC Convener Nasir Mehmood, Secretary General Malik Azhar Mehmood and members Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab N, Naseer Ahmad Janjua, Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Qamar, Malik Naseem, Nadeem Shiraz, Ibrar Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Usman, Hafiz Muhammad were present on the occasion. Basharat also addressed the students.