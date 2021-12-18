Nasir keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal kept Pakistan’s hopes alive in the Asian Squash Individual Championship with a convincing four-game win against Hong Kong’s Chi Hin Henry in the quarter-finals at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Friday.

As the top local seed Tayyab Aslam bowed out of the event, it was all left to Nasir to keep the local interest intact in the championship. The former top 30 player who is on a comeback trail, then gave an exceptional exhibition of court coverage to beat his opponent 11-4, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7.

Nasir looked too pacey on the feet, sending in one winner after another to take the first game. In a close second see-saw game, Hin unleashed some exciting nicks backed by boast shots to take lead. Nasir however stayed alert and made his opponent work hard for each point. The Pakistani players went on to win the second and conceded the third without putting up any real fight. In the fourth game, Nasir backed by a noisy crowd added quick points to unsettle his opponent who failed to match the tempo.

“Hin is a higher ranked player. I knew well before the match that I have to play really well to beat him. Thank God I succeeded in my plans and that was not to let him dictate at an early stage of the match. Once I won the first game, Hin looked a bit under pressure. I made all the efforts to keep up that momentum during the first two games that I won,” Nasir said after securing a place in the semi-finals.

Nasir will be facing Hong Kong top player Yip Tsz Fung in the semis today (Saturday).

“He is possibly one of the best in Asia. My effort again would be to play an aggressive game on the onset and make a decent impact at the start of the semis.”

Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) was in exceptional touch as he spared just 23 minutes to prevail over Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.

Tayyab fought his heart out in his quarter-finals match against Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG). Tsz came from behind to beat Tayyab Aslam in a marathon five-game thriller 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3, 13-11. The quarter-finals that could have gone either way lasted 70 minutes.

Tayyab had his chances in the deciding game but could not make the best of opportunities losing the extended fifth game by the barest of margins.

In the ladies’ event, top seed Liu Tsz Ling (HKG) looked favourites to take on second seed Rachel Mae Arnold (MAS) in the final.

In the quarter-finals, Liu Tsz Ling overwhelmed Noor Ainaa (MAS) 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 11-6 while Rachel Mae Arnold prevailed over Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Results: Men’s quarter-finals: Ng Eain Yow (MAS) bt Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal (MAS) 11-6, 11-3, 11-5 (36 Min); Lau Tsz Kwan (HKG) bt Tayyab Aslam (PAK) 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-3, 13-11 (70 Min); Yip Tsz Fung (HKG) bt Yuen Chee Wern (MAS) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 (23 Min) and Nasir Iqbal (PAK) bt Leung Chi Hin Henry (HKG) 11-4, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7 (45 Min).

Women’s quarter-finals: Liu Tsz Ling (HKG) bt Noor Ainaa (MAS) 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 11-6 (35 Min); Tong Tsz Wing (HKG) bt Aifa Binti Azman (MAS) 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 4-11, 12-10 (50 Min); Ho Tze Lok (HKG) bt Chan Yiwen (MAS) 11-5, 14-12, 11-9 (36 Min) and Rachel Mae Arnold (MAS) bt Chan Sin Yuk (HKG) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.