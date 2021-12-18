Cop martyred in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA Ismail KHAN: Unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle martyred a police official near Sheik Yousaf Adda here on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that a cop identified as Fazlur Rahman Marwat, son of Ahmad Khan, hailing from Katikhel, was going home after duty when the armed men opened fire on him near Sheikh Yousaf Adda.

The cop sustained bullet injuries in the firing and died on the spot. The slain cop was performing duty with Inspector Saifur Rahman of the Investigation Wing, who was living at the VIP Colony.

Fazlur Rahman was going home from the residence of the inspector when he came under the attack.

On the complaint of his brother Imran Marwat, the police registered a case incorporating the terrorism sections.

District Police Officer Najmul Hassan and other senior police officers attended the funeral prayers for the martyred cop, who was laid to rest with state honours.