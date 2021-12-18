UN asks Vietnam to free jailed dissidents

GENEVA: The United Nations rights agency on Friday expressed deep concern over the jailing of four rights and land activists in Vietnam and demanded their immediate release.

The communist regime often moves swiftly to stifle dissent, jailing activists, journalists and any critic with large audiences on Facebook. "We are deeply troubled by the harsh sentencing of human rights and land rights defenders convicted of spreading anti-state propaganda in Vietnam," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR, said.