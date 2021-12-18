UN asks Vietnam to free jailed dissidents

GENEVA: The United Nations rights agency on Friday expressed deep concern over the jailing of four rights and land activists in Vietnam and demanded their immediate release.
The communist regime often moves swiftly to stifle dissent, jailing activists, journalists and any critic with large audiences on Facebook. "We are deeply troubled by the harsh sentencing of human rights and land rights defenders convicted of spreading anti-state propaganda in Vietnam," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR, said.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert...
CEBU, Philippines: At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the...
WARSAW: Polish MPs on Friday adopted a controversial media law seen by critics as an attempt by the right-wing...
PARIS: Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a...
PRAGUE: The Czech president on Friday appointed a new government led by Petr Fiala, a right-winger whose alliance won...
WASHINGTON: The United States is willing to discuss security proposals put forward by Russia but disagrees with parts...
Comments