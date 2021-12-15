Saqib Nisar’s audio leak made up of multiple clips: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that one of the reputed forensic audit company has confirmed that the audio leak of former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar was made up of multiple audio clips which is continuity of forgery by the PMLN and attack on the different institutions.
He said that a private TV channel has conducted good investigative journalism. He said the forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar was made up of multiple audio clips.
The adviser said the PMLN attempted to take advantage from Calibri font, audio leak and affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. They [PMLN] do not answer to the basic query and attempt for forgery and falsification, he added.
Shahzad Akbar said one of the reputed forensic audit companies in the US has conducted this forensic test and it has “processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations.” He said journalist Ahmed Noorani should be questioned now about this audio release.
LAHORE: There are many similarities between flu, COVID-19, seasonal allergy and even the common cold. However,...
BEIJING: China has warned the United States that it would “strike back” in response to any “reckless” actions,...
JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the...
US wants to build better mutual and bilateral relationships between Pakistan and India, says Donald Blome
DUBAI/WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire...
KARACHI: The Karachi’s mayoral office has been empowered through the latest legislation passed by the Sindh Assembly...
Comments