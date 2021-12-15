Saqib Nisar’s audio leak made up of multiple clips: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to PM on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that one of the reputed forensic audit company has confirmed that the audio leak of former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar was made up of multiple audio clips which is continuity of forgery by the PMLN and attack on the different institutions.

He said that a private TV channel has conducted good investigative journalism. He said the forensic company has confirmed that the audio leak of former CJP Justice Saqib Nisar was made up of multiple audio clips.

The adviser said the PMLN attempted to take advantage from Calibri font, audio leak and affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. They [PMLN] do not answer to the basic query and attempt for forgery and falsification, he added.



Shahzad Akbar said one of the reputed forensic audit companies in the US has conducted this forensic test and it has “processed over 5,000 audio, video, and image forensic investigations.” He said journalist Ahmed Noorani should be questioned now about this audio release.