Lack of natural gas supply hits Takhtbhai hard

TAKHTBHAI: The lack of natural gas supply and low pressure has hit-hard the city and adjoining areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Tuesday.

A number of residents, including People’s Lawyers Forum president Sabir Khan advocate, leader of Malgari Wakilan Aftab Ali advocate, Anjuman-e-Tajiran general secretary Wahab Yousafi and others said that they were faced with acute shortage of natural gas and low pressure in case of availability.

They said that cooking food, particularly preparing breakfast and dinner had become a herculean task for the families let alone using gas heaters in this chilling winter.

The residents alleged that local officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were hand in glove with the owners of CNG stations and a local mills, where sufficient gas was being provided while the domestic consumers were deprived of the facility. They said that owners of CNG stations were also using compressors but the SNGPL authorities had become silent spectators.

They said the shortage of the gas facility had made life miserable for the people but the relevant department seemed oblivious to resolve the crisis.

The most hard-hit people are domestic gas consumers. The women face problems with preparing breakfast and cooking meals, which is greatly affecting domestic routines.

The residents threatened to come on the roads if the supply of natural gas was not restored forthwith.