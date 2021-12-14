Govt making mistake by holding talks with TTP: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Pakistan should not have skipped the US-hosted virtual summit on democracy. More than 100 nations, including Pakistan, were invited to the two-day virtual summit on Dec 9-10. China, the United States' principal rival, was not invited but Taiwan was.

Bilawal asked the government not to make a mistake by holding parleys with the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP). Responding to a question from a reporter in Karachi, Bilawal said that Pakistan was not in a position to "deprive" itself of any forum.

"Even if an ally raises objections, we can raise their views and our views [at the forum] but we should never cede space." The PPP chairman said that in his opinion, this was a "mistake" at the foreign policy level.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan desired not be a part of any political bloc but instead wanted to play its role in bridging the gaps between the US and China. Addressing the Islamabad Conclave 2021, the prime minister said: "The situation is going towards a [new] Cold War and blocs are forming. "Pakistan should try its best to stop the formation of these blocs and we should not become a part of any bloc."