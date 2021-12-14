Islamabad: The gangsters hit an abortive dacoity attempt in a house in Sector F-11/3 in broad daylight, on Monday, a family member said. Four gunmen stormed into the house of a trader Ali Sajjad, in Street 39, F-11/3, held the family members on gunpoint and locked them in a room. The witnesses claimed that a resident smelling the danger in the house, called the police.

As police party reached the scene, the gangsters opened firing at them and ran away in a car bearing ‘government number plate’ and disappeared in an adjacent area – Mehr Abadi. “The police retaliated and shot gun fires at the gangsters but they managed to disappear in the street of the well-populated area. The police could not get the dacoits till filing of this report. The police officers were not available to confirm the report. However, this correspondent gathered information from the residents of the area to file the report.