Islamabad: The gangsters hit an abortive dacoity attempt in a house in Sector F-11/3 in broad daylight, on Monday, a family member said. Four gunmen stormed into the house of a trader Ali Sajjad, in Street 39, F-11/3, held the family members on gunpoint and locked them in a room. The witnesses claimed that a resident smelling the danger in the house, called the police.
As police party reached the scene, the gangsters opened firing at them and ran away in a car bearing ‘government number plate’ and disappeared in an adjacent area – Mehr Abadi. “The police retaliated and shot gun fires at the gangsters but they managed to disappear in the street of the well-populated area. The police could not get the dacoits till filing of this report. The police officers were not available to confirm the report. However, this correspondent gathered information from the residents of the area to file the report.
Islamabad: In October 2020, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics launched a multi-year competitive grants...
Due date for completion of Rawal Dam project is October 2022 but is likely to be completed earlier by June 2022
Rawalpindi: An oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Employees Welfare Association of Board of...
Islamabad: The relevant authorities have identified thirty one illegal residential settlements built in the recent...
Islamabad: Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, has said that our Nationally...
Rawalpindi: The LPG consumers are extremely worried over artificial pricehike that has made it difficult for them to...
Comments