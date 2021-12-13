BD FM calls US sanctions on elite force ‘unfortunate’

DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over rights abuse, saying the move was "very unfortunate" and "not fact-based."
"I would expect from (the) USA more solid fact-based response," Momen said on Sunday, ensuring that Dhaka would review if it was an outcome of any "geopolitics," according to the national news agency BSS.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged...
Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by...