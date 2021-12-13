BD FM calls US sanctions on elite force ‘unfortunate’

DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) over rights abuse, saying the move was "very unfortunate" and "not fact-based."

"I would expect from (the) USA more solid fact-based response," Momen said on Sunday, ensuring that Dhaka would review if it was an outcome of any "geopolitics," according to the national news agency BSS.