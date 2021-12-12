Seminar to create awareness on gender-based violence held

Rawalpindi: Women Research & Resource Centre, Department of Behavioural Sciences, Fatima Jinnah Women University and Rozan organized a seminar titled ‘Awareness, Action: Accountability: All Year Round’ to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The speakers of the event were; Ms. Huma Chughtai, Sr. Advisor, Peace & Stability, UN Women, Syed Ghazunfar Ali Shah, SSP Investigations Rawalpindi Police, Syed Ali Salman, Senior Manager, ROZAN, Dr. Sajida Naz Assistant Professor, Department of Behavioral Sciences. Ms. Rukhshanda Pervez Janjua, Research Officer, WRRC conducted/ moderated the event. Prof. Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, Director, WRRC, delivered the welcome address.

The event was be presided by Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor, FJWU. Deans, HODs, Heads of Administrative Offices, faculty, staff, and students of the Department of Gender Studies, Behavioural Sciences and Communication and Media Studies, Sociology, and Anthropology attended the event.

WRRC in collaboration with Rozan also organised an inter-department poster painting competition for students of the university.

The competition had the theme “Violence in the place of work”. 32 students from 9 different departments including Computer Arts, Fine Arts, Business Administration, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Education, Communication and Media Studies, Environmental Sciences, and Islamic Studies participated.

Amina El-Edroos, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Fine Arts, NCA, was judged for the poster painting competition. WRRC & Rozan gave cash awards to Position Holders and certificates to all the participants.