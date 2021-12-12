Always at risk

Sexual harassment is on the rise in Pakistan. It includes a range of actions from verbal transgressions to sexual abuse or assault. It has been reported that sexual harassment takes place everywhere – in school, colleges, workplaces and even in homes. In most cases it stems from a power dynamic that places the victims in subordination to the perpetrators.
Harassing people is inexcusable. The government has taken many steps to stop sexual harassment. Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) states that the offence is punishable by three years in jail or a fine of Rs500,000 or both. However, there is a need to take concrete measures to implement these punishments strictly and without fail, otherwise the problem cannot be resolved.
Muhammad Umer Siddique Rana
Toba Tek Singh
Self-sufficiency is an indispensable element for the progress and prosperity of any state. Countries that are not...
The current decline and deterioration of society is an unfortunate indication that the country’s religious, social...
This refers to the news report ‘Govt to increase 50pc tariffs on import of cars’ . According to the report, the...
This refers to the news report ‘Woman goes to sleep after ‘butchering, dismembering elderly man’’ . Within...
The agriculture sector contributes to around 21 percent of Pakistan’s GDP. However, it is now facing the challenge...
This refers to the article ‘The Indo-Pacific shift: a struggle for power’ by Abdulla Wasti. The rivalry between...