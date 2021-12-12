Always at risk

Sexual harassment is on the rise in Pakistan. It includes a range of actions from verbal transgressions to sexual abuse or assault. It has been reported that sexual harassment takes place everywhere – in school, colleges, workplaces and even in homes. In most cases it stems from a power dynamic that places the victims in subordination to the perpetrators.

Harassing people is inexcusable. The government has taken many steps to stop sexual harassment. Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) states that the offence is punishable by three years in jail or a fine of Rs500,000 or both. However, there is a need to take concrete measures to implement these punishments strictly and without fail, otherwise the problem cannot be resolved.

Muhammad Umer Siddique Rana

Toba Tek Singh