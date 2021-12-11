 
close
Saturday December 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Memorandum signed

December 11, 2021

LAHORE: Johns Hopkins Medicine International and a private hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to mark cooperation between the two institutions to set up a Women’s Healthcare Centre. US Political Officer Khatijah Corey represented the US government at the MoU signing ceremony. She assured of the US government’s support for women-centred healthcare stating, “Quality women-centred health care is difficult to find even today. From my own personal experience, these institutions offer safe and comfortable space where I feel my care is personalised.”