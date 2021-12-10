Sports day held at Islamabad Sports Complex

Islamabad : Various interclass sports competitions including volleyball, badminton, table tennis, net ball, basketball and athletics were held during the annual sports day at to Sports Complex, organised by IMCG (PG) F-7/4, Islamabad on Thursday, followed by prize distribution ceremony.

Other events were: teachers’ badminton matches, a netball match between teachers and students and teachers’ volley ball match on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2021 respectively. The Principal, Professor Sualeha Jabeen, was an active participant as well as winner in the competitions. Introduction of the chief guest, Ikram Ali Malik, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, was presented.