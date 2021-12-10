SHC restrains Malir Cantonment Board from setting up sacrficial animals’ market on private society’s land

The Sindh High Court has restrained the station commander of the Malir Cantonment Board from setting up any market for sacrificial animals on the land of a cooperative housing society without entering into a proper lease agreement.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Sir Syed Cooperative Housing Society against the establishment of a sacrificial animals’ market on the society land. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Malir Cantonment Board allowed the setting up of the market on the society land in Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri, which damaged development work in the society, including the raising of a boundary wall, un-metalled roads, demarcation of plots and the laying of water lines.

He submitted that the society asked the station commander not to arrange the sacrificial animals’ market in the year 2015 on its land. The board denied the allegations against them and mentioned that they had always acquired land through a lease/licence agreement for a limited period to hold the cattle market with the consent and settlement of a considerate amount and did not acquire the society’s land.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that respondent had occupied the land of the petitioner for the market in the past without entering into any lease agreement and paying any amount. He requested the court to dispose of the petition by directing the cantonment to ensure that they shall not hold animal market on the petitioner society land in future without entering into a proper lease agreement. The court disposed of the petition and directed the board not to set up any sacrificial animals’ market on the land of the society in future without entering into a proper lease agreement.