IBA Thatta Campus handed over to Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said this on Wednesday while expressing his views on the IBA Thatta campus’ handing over ceremony.Chief Engineer Building, Hyderabad, Akhtar Hussain Daouch, handed over the campus building to the Sukkur IBA University’s Vice Chancellor Syed Mir Muhammad Shah.