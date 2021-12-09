IBA Thatta Campus handed over to Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University after the approval given by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch said this on Wednesday while expressing his views on the IBA Thatta campus’ handing over ceremony.Chief Engineer Building, Hyderabad, Akhtar Hussain Daouch, handed over the campus building to the Sukkur IBA University’s Vice Chancellor Syed Mir Muhammad Shah.
KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum has just concluded its much-awaited Annual General Meeting , in which its Chairman, former...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended the operation of a notification dated 12-03-2021 through which...
SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in Umerkot and Tando Allahyar district.Hardpressed over poverty, Mst Kubran, wife...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority launched a crackdown on fake and substandard jam manufacturers and discarded 400kg jam...
MATIARI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that his party had accomplished...
MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussein Jehania Gardezi Wednesday urged cotton growers and other stake...