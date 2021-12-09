4,439 awarded degrees at Arid university convocation

Rawalpindi: A total of 4,439 degrees were awarded to the students of undergraduates, graduates, MPhil, and PhDs programmes at the 22nd convocation 2020 of the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR), here on Wednesday.

Minister for Higher Education (Punjab) & PITB Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was the chief guest while President Pakistan Academy of Sciences and Former Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan (SI), was guest of honour.

PMAS-AAUR Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qmar-uz-Zaman, University Registrar Mr. Aqeel Sultan, and Controller Examination Mr. Shahbaz Ahmad, along with deans, directors, faculty members, students, and their parents were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony 37 students received PhD degrees, 1,893 were awarded MPhil/masters degrees, while 2,509 students got undergraduate degrees in their respective disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 38 students on their outstanding performance in their academic record while 22 bagged silver and 18 secured bronze medals in the convocation. Two sponsored Gold medals were also awarded by the Bank of Punjab. While addressing, Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz congratulated all the graduate students, especially those who have got distinctions throughout their course of study, and said that the fulfilment of the educated workforce required for economic and social development of the country should be among the explicit objectives of every educational concern.

The minister said that the contemporary age demands education based on science and technology, but we must add the blend of socio-cultural aspects while imparting knowledge that evokes respect for one's culture, geography, history, and national heritage.