Charsadda, Chitral move into Ufone Cup semis

KARACHI: DFA Charsadda and DFA Chitral blasted their way into the semi-finals when they defeated their respective rivals in the Super Eight stage encounters of the Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup at the Tehmas Khan Stadium in Peshawar on Wednesday.

DFA Charsadda defeated DFA Abbottabad 4-2. Both teams seemed well-balanced. Zaid put DFA Charsadda ahead in the third minute. However, Yasir brought parity for DFA Abbottabad in the sixth minute. In the eighth minute DFA Charsadda once again went ahead through a stike from Saif. Zaid went on to seal the fate of the oppositions by scoring two more goals that included the final goal at the 70th minute to clinch a 4-2 win. Yasir from DFA Abbottabad hit his team’s second goal in the 55th minute.

Meanwhile DFA Chitral downed Aatish Tank 4-2 on penalty shootout after no side could score goal in the regulation time.

On Thursday (today) DFA Karak face DFA Mardan while DFA Bannu lock horns with Waziristan Combined. The winners will move into the semis to be played on December 10. The final will be played on December 11 to decide the winners of the Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup. The winners will then face Muslim Club Chaman, the winners of the Balochistan leg of the cup, in a Super Final match to be held on December 12.