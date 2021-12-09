Backup storage tech introduced

KARACHI: Energy and Automation (ENA), a Pakistani startup, has introduced a new power backup storage technology claiming a better replacement for (VRLA) dry batteries.

Working under umbrella of Jaffer Business System, ENA named the technology ‘Enargeze SuperPower’ stating that its life is 25 times more than a valve regulated lead–acid (VRLA) battery.

Talking to media, Amir Salman, chief executive at ENA, said the innovation can play a vital role in making the process of work eco-friendly as well as saving up to $1 billion in terms of cutting the level of import of low-life batteries.

“We are using ‘Super Capacitor’ for energy storage, which has more than 25 years of durability, instead of batteries having a life of 2 years or less,”

said Salman. ENA will offer a 5 years warranty, he added.

ENA technical director Osama Javeed said the super cap technology is 25 times better than the batteries commonly used in offices to backup.

He explained that outmoded batteries of 200amp capacity could be charged or discharged by up to 1000 times @50% DoD (depth of discharge).

However, he continued, the new super capacitor could be charged or discharged by up to 25,000 times @100% DoD.

VRLA dry battery takes 7 to 8 hours to recharge fully, while ENA's super caps can be recharged within 1 hour, Javeed said.

ENA's director Faisal Murad said oil prices globally have risen to an alarming level and so the rates of PoL products in Pakistan.

By adopting this modern technology, he added, multinational companies, banking sector, and industries could save their fuel costing of running generator up to $200 million. According to Murad, ENA aims to expand its market at a large scale with its commercially viable, plug-and-play replacement for chemical batteries.