Gold rises Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,300 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs257 to Rs106,567.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,790 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
KARACHI: Energy and Automation , a Pakistani startup, has introduced a new power backup storage technology claiming a...
KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Islamic and Grand City have joined hands to facilitate customers buy their own house under the...
LAHORE: People the world over are not satisfied even where inflation is low. Wages do not keep pace with increase in...
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates' move to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend is an attempt to maintain its edge...
LAHORE: Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority on Wednesday said first unit of Mohmand Dam project will start...
KARACHI: Supernet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telecard Limited, has been awarded a Rs100 million contract to add a...