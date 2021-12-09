 
Thursday December 09, 2021
Gold rises Rs300/tola

By Our Correspondent
December 09, 2021
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs300 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs257 to Rs106,567.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,790 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.