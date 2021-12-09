 
Thursday December 09, 2021
Iran’s civil jets grounded for lack of spare parts

By AFP
December 09, 2021
TEHRAN: More than half of Iran’s fleet of civilian aircraft is grounded due to a lack of spare parts, the deputy head of the country’s airlines association has said.

"The number of inactive planes in Iran has risen to more than 170... as a result of missing spare parts, particularly motors," Alireza Barkhor said in an interview with state news agency IRNA.

The shortage represented more than half of the civilian aircraft in the sanctions-hit country, he said in an interview this week. "If this trend continues, we will see even more planes grounded in the near future," Barkhor was quoted as saying.