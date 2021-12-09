Iran’s civil jets grounded for lack of spare parts

TEHRAN: More than half of Iran’s fleet of civilian aircraft is grounded due to a lack of spare parts, the deputy head of the country’s airlines association has said.
"The number of inactive planes in Iran has risen to more than 170... as a result of missing spare parts, particularly motors," Alireza Barkhor said in an interview with state news agency IRNA.
The shortage represented more than half of the civilian aircraft in the sanctions-hit country, he said in an interview this week. "If this trend continues, we will see even more planes grounded in the near future," Barkhor was quoted as saying.
TRIPOLI: Libya’s upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the...
JUBA: The United Nations on Wednesday warned South Sudan’s leaders that the young nation’s fragile peace process...
ABUJA: Gunmen in Nigeria attacked a bus in the country’s northwestern Sokoto state, causing a fire that killed 23...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Wednesday repatriated 100 Iraqi fighters from the Islamic State group who were being...
GARDERMOEN, Norway: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year’s co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday...
PARIS: The French minister in charge of small and medium-sized companies resigned on Wednesday after being convicted...