Man arrested for abducting, raping student

LAHORE: Sundar Investigation Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a student of first year.
The victim told the police that accused Haider Ali was her neighbour and used to teach her computer. He along with two unidentified accomplices forced her to sit in a car at gunpoint and said if she made any noise, her brother Umair, who was in their custody, will be killed.
The accused took her to a house where Haider Ali assaulted her at gunpoint and left the house after getting her signature on a blank document with thumb impression. After a few days, Haider Ali telephoned her and demanded Rs50,000. Then she informed the police about the whole matter and got a case registered against the accused.
