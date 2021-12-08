Night fever: Finnish PM caught clubbing after Covid exposure

Helsinki: Finland’s prime minister came under sustained criticism on Tuesday after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours on the weekend despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.
Sanna Marin, 36, apologised on Monday after a gossip magazine published photos of her attending a Helsinki nightclub on Saturday night until almost four in the morning, hours after her Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for coronavirus.
"My husband and I... had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time (enjoying) the evening and nightlife," the Social Democrat leader wrote on Facebook. She added that she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.
