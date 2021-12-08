 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
World

Hungarian minister quits

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Budapest,: A Hungarian junior minister and lawmaker in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party resigned on Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of taking bribes and moved to lift his parliamentary immunity. Deputy Justice Minister Pal Volner, 59, regularly accepted bribes from the head of a state bankruptcy authority for helping in cases, according to a statement by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office.