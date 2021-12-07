Sheikh Rashid inaugurates first-ever plastic road in Islamabad

Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever eco-friendly plastic road in Islamabad.

Talking to media, he said the construction of plastic road would decelerate the spread of pollution in the region. He said the initiative was aimed at reducing impact of environmental pollution caused by plastic waste.

Rashid said the concept would not only be utilised in Islamabad but would also be replicated in other cities of the country. He appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed for initiating plastic road project in the federal capital.