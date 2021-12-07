Ahsan Younas made Islamabad IGP after sudden removal of Qazi

New Islamabad police chief Ahsan Younis. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Former City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis (PSP), belonging to 28th CTP, has been appointed Inspector General of the Federal Capital Police after the sudden removal of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.

“Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20, officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently under transfer from the government of Punjab to Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Interior Division under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 with immediate effect and until further orders,” said a notification issued by the Establishment Division on December 6, 2021.

Four DIGs commanding different Divisions of the police, will serve under the newly-appointed Islamabad IGP while two among the four DIGs are senior to the police chief, the seniority list of the PSP officers said.

“DIG Muhammad Saleem, 26 CTP/ PSP, is two years senior to the newly-appointed IGP, DIG Waqaruddin Syed (PSP), 28 CTP is senior to the police chief in inter-seniority,” the seniority list indicated while DIG Afzaal Kausar, 28 CTP, is his batch-mate, however, DIG Kamran Adil belongs to 30 CTP/PSP, is junior to the police boss.