TPL partners with Masst Rides

KARACHI - TPL Trakker Ltd has partnered with Masst Rides Pvt Ltd to power their ride booking service with location-based digital mapping services in the country.

TPL Trakker’s mapping services will allow Masst Rides, which is not just ride-hailing startup, but a network transportation company, for individuals and corporate customers to provide end users with unique and comfortable travel experiences.

CEO at TPL Trakker Sarwar Ali Khan and CEO of Masst Rides Naeem Abbas Zaidi signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Talking on the occasion, Sarwar Ali Khan said, “The partnership with Masst Rides is a personification of our commitment to the end consumer where two tech partners collaborate for their betterment.”

Naeem Abbas Zaidi said the partnership with TPL Trakker was in line with their vision to mobilise transportation industry in the country. Our Partnership with TPL Trakker collaboration with TPL Trakker is in line with our vision and we hope to achieve and grow more under this partnership'

TPL Trakker’s database provides maps for 400+ cities, 5 million geocoded addresses and 610,000+ kms of road networks in the country. It aims to transforming the Pakistan’s digital ecosystem through a variety of sophisticated Internet of Things (IoT), mapping, and technology based services for various industries.

Masst Rides Pvt Ltd is a network transportation company aims to participate in the transportation industry of country, where customers can take benefit from all the transportation services like cab/taxi, trucking, courier, tours & travel, driver on demand, etc.

Ride hailing startups and established companies has created a global market worth $900 million giving rise to one of the biggest markets in the South Asia region that is expected to grow considerably over the coming years.