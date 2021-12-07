Teenager killed in ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi's Orangi Town

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police late on Monday night.

DIG Nasir Aftab, chief of the West Range, formed a team to ascertain the facts behind the staged encounter. The police constable who shot Arsalan Mehsud, son of Haji Liaquat Mehsud, who is the president of the All Dumpers Association, was detained.

Earlier in a statement, the Orangi Town police had claimed the shootout took place near the police station in Orangi Town No. 5. In the exchange of fire, they said, one unknown suspect was killed, while his companion fled. The police found one pistol with five bullets on the deceased.

Later, when the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, it was found that Arsalan Mehsud was a son of Haji Liaquat Mehsud, who is a known transporter and resident of Manghopir.

The family said their son was a student of Intermediate and was returning from his coaching institute when he was killed in a fake encounter by the police.

Talking to The News, DIG Nasir Aftab said he had taken serious notice of the incident and formed an inquiry team under the supervision of the SSP Central. The members of the team are the SP Investigation West and the SP Gulberg. The team has been ordered to submit a report within 24 hours.

DIG Aftab added that they had also detained Police Constable Tauheed, who had fired shots in the alleged shootout.