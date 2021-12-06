Woman with kids stages protest against police

JHANG: An injured woman along with her three children on Sunday protested against the Qadirpur police for not arresting the accused involved in injuring them.

Shazia Bibi, a resident of Kariwala village, along with her two minor daughters and a son staged a protest in front of the DPO Office in injured condition against the Qadirpur police for not arresting the accused persons who had involved them severely. Shazia alleged that her husband and brother-in-law allegedly injured her over a minor domestic issue.

She said that the accused also allegedly thrashed her when they tried to save their mother. She said that when she reached the Qadirpur police station in injured condition for legal action, she was asked to go to some hospital and get medical certificate. Later, the police officials rushed to the spot and assured the victim woman of justice.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the district police Ali Abbas told the reporters that the police always give priority to the women complaints. After receiving an application from Shazia Bibi, an FIR would be registered immediately, he added.