Moon sighting committee to meet today

Islamabad: A meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad today (Sunday) evening for sighting the crescent moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1443 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/ district committees would meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters on same evening.

Information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs, on mobile no 0300-6831822; and to Hafiz Abdul Qudoos and Director (R&R) on mobile no 0333-697051.