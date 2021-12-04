Encourage your children to pray for rain, says acting Punjab governor

SUKKUR: The dead body of a missing pharmacist was recovered from a canal near Kot Bunglow in Khairpur. A youth Aftab...
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that public service was the main focus of...
JHANG: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday reached Jhang to attend Chelum of his brother-in-law...
Islamabad: The National Institute of Health’s initiative to strengthen the disease surveillance system including the...
SUKKUR: Five children died of measles in Naushahroferoze and Kashmore districts.The outbreak of measles in...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan said Friday that Police and Pakistan Rangers personnel will remain on...