Saturday December 04, 2021
National

body of missing pharmacist recovered in Khairpur

December 04, 2021

SUKKUR: The dead body of a missing pharmacist was recovered from a canal near Kot Bunglow in Khairpur. A youth Aftab Shaikh, resident of Khairpur city, had been missing for four days after a brawl on property issue. His body was spotted in a local canal of Kot Bunglow on Friday. The deceased operated a medical store.