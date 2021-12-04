‘Social media accounts of Pak Embassy in Serbia hacked’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said since the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of its Embassy in Serbia have been hacked, and messages being posted on these accounts were not from the Embassy.

The clarification was made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad in a twitter post. “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia,” the spokesperson wrote on twitter.