Civilians among 10 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS

ARBIL, Iraq: At least three civilians and seven Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters have been killed in northern Iraq in an attack blamed on the Islamic State jihadist group, the forces said on Friday.
The jihadists attacked the village of Khidir Jija, south of Arbil, late on Thursday, killing three civilians, a statement said. The peshmerga, Kurdistan’s armed forces, launched an operation in response, and seven fighters died when "an explosive device planted by IS elements" blew up. The three civilians, siblings aged 11-24, were children of a village official, a relative said.
