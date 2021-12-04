Finnish police arrest five on terrorism charges

HELSINKI: Five people suspected of "planning a terrorist act" will appear before a judge in southwest Finland on Friday, police said.
The suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday, all live in Kankaanpaa in the southwest, police said, adding that there was no danger to the public. In an update in March, Finland’s security services Supo said they would keep the terrorist threat at "elevated", the second-lowest level on a four-point scale. However, they warned that the risk from far-right extremism was "more worrying" than in the previous year.
