Friday December 03, 2021
World

Vietnam’s terraced rice fields wait for tourists

By AFP
December 03, 2021

YAN BAI, Vietnam: As the morning sun finds its way through the mist over Vietnam’s terraced rice fields, local farmers lead buffalo into the paddies and pass another day without tourists in their hilly homeland.

Located 300 km (around 190 miles) northwest of Hanoi, Mu Cang Chai district in northern Yen Bai province had become a hit with foreign and local tourists alike before the coronavirus pandemic.